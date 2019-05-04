202
Home » Life & Style » PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby fashion

PHOTOS: Kentucky Derby fashion

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 5:27 pm 05/04/2019 05:27pm
2 Shares

The rain did not cramp the style of Kentucky Derby attendees. Here's what people wore to the race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Funny how the threat of rain changes priorities for Kentucky Derby spectators.

For sure, scores of women wearing big, colorful hats dotted the landscape at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Men in straw hats sported brightly hued suits they bring out once a year, sipping the Bluegrass State’s signature bourbon and puffing a cigar here and there.

And of course, there are mint juleps, a drink as iconic as those magnificent Twin Spires.

Just as present were clear ponchos that ended up protecting those fancy threads when the sky eventually opened up three hours before the Derby post time. Some eschewed fashion for function when it came to footwear: Rubber boots appeared to be the accessory of choice, especially when navigating the slippery terrain of discarded wet, non-winning tickets.

“This is cramping my style,” said Sharon Rose, visiting from Cleveland on her 13th trip to the Derby. “I had cute pink shoes that matched my hat and look at me now in these silly rubber boots.”

Last year’s Derby was the rainiest in the race’s history, soaking fans and sending many home early. Morning showers opened this year’s edition before breaking for several overcast hours. Occasional sprinkles eventually returned and escalated into a steady if light drizzle.

At least it wasn’t like last May, memorable for being the wettest Derby ever. And it didn’t dampen the spirits of a large crowd enjoying the 145th Run For the Roses, where Improbable and Maximum Security became co-favorites in the 19-horse field.

But sunshine would’ve been perfect, if only to showcase those colorful splashes that make the Derby scene special.

___

Associated Press Writer Claire Galofaro contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Fashion News hats horse race kentucky derby Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Other Sports News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays May 5-11
2019 local deaths of note
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Today in History: May 5
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600