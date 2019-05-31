202
Home » Life & Style » Endangered condor may have…

Endangered condor may have hatched in Zion National Park

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 5:57 pm 05/31/2019 05:57pm
Share
This April 8, 2019 photo provided by the National Parks Service shows a California condor in Zion National Park in Utah. On Thursday, May 30, 2019, park rangers said they suspect a pair of endangered California condors has hatched their first egg because of behavior changes between the male and female birds. (National Parks Service via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There’s likely a new baby condor at Zion National Park in southwest Utah.

Park rangers said Thursday that they suspect a pair of endangered California condors has hatched their first egg because of behavior changes between the birds.

They estimate the chick to be about 3 weeks old.

If the chick survives, it would be Utah’s first successful hatchling. Zion spokeswoman Aly Baltrus says three chicks have been born at the park but have died before they were old enough to fly.

National Park Service records show the condors were the only breeding pair in Zion as of last year. Park rangers estimate they’ve been together for two years.

California condors are making a comeback in the wild three decades after nearing the brink of extinction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Life & Style Living News National News Science News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!