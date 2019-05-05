202
Home » Life & Style » Diana Ross feels 'violated'…

Diana Ross feels ‘violated’ by airport screener’s touching

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 2:27 pm 05/05/2019 02:27pm
Share
FILE - In a Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019 file photo, Diana Ross performs during Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Diana Ross says she feels “violated” by an airport screener who touched her between her legs after she performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. In a series of tweets on Sunday, May 5, 2019, the Motown legend says she blames the Transportation Security Administration for an “over the top!!” screening at the New Orleans airport that makes her want to cry. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Diana Ross says she feels “violated” by an airport screener who touched her between her legs after she performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Motown legend says she blames the Transportation Security Administration for a screening at the New Orleans airport that makes her want to cry. She said she can “still feel her hands” between her legs, front and back.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in a statement to The Associated Press that the agency is investigating, but its initial video review indicates all protocols were followed. He says the agency is committed to treating all travelers with respect and courtesy.

Ross tweeted that she was treated like “royalty” while performing but “treated like “sh–” at the airport.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!