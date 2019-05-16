202
Days after Kraft ruling, judge in Florida nixes spa video

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 5:50 pm 05/16/2019 05:50pm
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge is barring prosecutors from using surveillance video taken inside a Florida massage parlor in a prostitution case, days after another judge suppressed video in a similar case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Indian River County judge ruled Thursday that agents fell short in minimizing invasion of privacy for legitimate patrons. Hidden cameras were installed inside the East Spa by Homeland Security agents working with Vero Beach police.

A Palm Beach County judge Monday blocked use of video allegedly showing Kraft engaging in paid sex at a Jupiter spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

A Martin County judge recently made a similar ruling involving two other spas.

Some 300 men were charged after busts at 10 massage parlors in February.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

