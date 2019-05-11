202
Avalanches hit Rocky Mountain Park; no serious injuries

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 6:19 pm 05/11/2019 06:19pm
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Rocky Mountain National Park says seven people have been caught in avalanches in the park but none have significant injuries.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson says multiple large avalanches were reported Saturday, including some near Emerald Lake, a popular hiking and snowshoing destination.

She says park rangers were talking to the people involved in the avalanches, but no other details were immediately available.

Patterson said avalanche danger in the park was significant, and backcountry visitors should stay away from steep, snow-covered terrain.

