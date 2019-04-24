202
Home » Life & Style » 'You call this jazz?'…

‘You call this jazz?’ Jazz Fest celebrates 50 eclectic years

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 1:05 am 04/24/2019 01:05am
Share
FILE - In this April 22, 1971, file photo, Edward "Kid" Ory, 84, left, joins in a few notes with the Tuxedo Brass Band in New Orleans, where he returned after an absence of 52 years. If your tastes are eclectic, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival poses a problem: Which of a dozen acts do you want to hear? Earth, Wind & Fire, Alanis Morissette, or Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band? Van Morrison, Al Green, Johnny Rivers, or all five Marsalis jazzmen playing together? The festival’s first producer recently contemplated the 50th anniversary lineup for the eight-day festival, which begins Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP Photo, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is celebrating its 50th year.

The first year, performers outnumbered audience members. The second year, a patron responded to the gospel stage by asking original producer George Wein, “You call this jazz?”

Now hundreds of thousands of visitors attend. The 50th anniversary festival covers eight days over two weekends, starting Thursday.

People can plunk themselves down for a full day of, say, jazz, blues, Cajun or gospel music or they can bounce between the various tents and stages.

Wein, now 93, says this year he wants to see the Marsalis family playing together. They will close the festival’s first weekend at the Jazz Tent.

Other first-weekend acts include Katy Perry, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs and Santana.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!