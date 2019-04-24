202
Woman who fell to her death at the Grand Canyon identified

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 9:11 pm 04/24/2019 09:11pm
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2012, file photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz. Authorities say another visitor has died after falling from the edge of the Grand Canyon. Park rangers found the body of a 70-year-old woman about 200 feet (61 meters) below the canyon's South Rim on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Arizona woman who died after falling over the edge of the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say 69-year-old Cynthia Ackley fell about 200 feet (61 meters) Tuesday afternoon. She lived in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria.

It was the second over-the-edge death this month within the confines of the national park.

Park rangers got a call around 1 p.m. Tuesday about a visitor who needed help west of a popular overlook called Pipe Creek Vista. But authorities say Ackley fell before rescuers could get to the scene.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

At least six people have died this year within Grand Canyon National Park. The park recorded 17 deaths in 2018.

