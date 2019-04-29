202
Home » Life & Style » White House says comments…

White House says comments from Fed pick under review

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 10:06 am 04/29/2019 10:06am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says controversial past comments from President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board are under review.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday “when we have an update on that front we’ll let you know.”

A longtime conservative commentator, Stephen Moore wrote provocative articles about women, commenting on clothing choices and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball.

Moore told ABC he regrets some articles, but urged critics to focus on his economic record. He said he stands by his economic positions but added if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, “I would withdraw.”

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Fashion News Government News Life & Style Living News National News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!