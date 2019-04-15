These 15 wellness programs keep health, fitness goals on track during vacation

Keeping up with your health and fitness regimen while on vacation can be difficult, especially if the hotel is not equipped with all of your regular wellness needs. Thankfully, many hotels are meeting these needs more than ever.

(NEW YORK) — What happens on vacation, stays on vacation, right? Well, not quite. As travel has become more accessible than ever, that mantra has increasingly become null and void for business and leisure travelers who are constantly on the go.

Larger hotel chains such as the Four Seasons, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott even offer varying options at each property, as part of a commitment to serve guests with more wellness options.

From on-demand trainers, unique spa treatments, poolside yoga and Peloton bikes right in your hotel room, you’ll begin to feel less guilty about indulging while traveling for business or pleasure at one of these hotels.

EVEN Hotel Miami Airport (Miami, Florida)

Besides the fact that there are no odd-numbered rooms in their hotels, EVEN Hotels is unique for having wellness woven throughout its brand. Specifically geared towards business travelers, the hotel focuses on these core pillars: “Eat Well, Rest Easy, Keep Active and Accomplish More.”

Don’t believe the hype? Each room features an in-room training system, which includes a mounted fitness wall, resistance bands, an exercise ball, yoga mat, yoga block and 18+ on-demand fitness videos. Did we mention the stationary bikes? You literally can step from your bed to the bike in less than 10 seconds.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (Miami Beach, Florida)

Miami is extremely multifaceted: from its nightlife to its culture, to its food, and even to its wellness offerings. One resort in particular exudes the “luxury of wellness”: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.

This resort focuses on aligning physical, mental and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat and an integrative medical wellness center. With over 20 fitness classes offered daily, a two-story indoor rock wall, four pools located throughout the property and services such as a “Grocery Guru,” which teaches you how to stop the grocery aisle with no regrets, and “Life Transition Therapy,” for those going through a major life change such as a break-up, divorce, new employment, relocation, quarter-life or midlife change.

Hilton Head Health (Hilton Head, South Carolina)

Taking care of your body doesn’t always mean hardcore workouts. Sometimes, the peace and tranquility that comes with a change of scenery will also do the trick.

Take, for example, the award-winning Hilton Head Health, set in seclusion on Hilton Head Island. The health and wellness resort offers an endless array of fitness classes, nutrition counseling, and therapy offerings that take personal health and wellbeing to a whole other level.

Hamilton Hotel (Washington, D.C.)

Washington, D.C. in itself is the perfect fitness destination for those looking to explore all of the beauty that the city has to offer. With miles and miles of museums and historical attractions, you can rack up those FitBit numbers in an instant.

Located in the heart of the district, the Hamilton Hotel offers guests the opportunity to experience a new way to explore (and burn some calories) by way of the two-wheel Lopifit electric walking bike.

The hotel debuted a fleet of six Lopifits, a new, innovative way of moving, exercising and seeing the city — imported direct from the “bicycle capital the world,” The Netherlands. Hamilton guests who want to take in the sites while obtaining a quick workout have complimentary access to the Lopifit bikes, which are propelled by a battery that turns the treadmill while a person walks.

Four Seasons New York Downtown (New York, New York)

New Yorkers are always looking for what’s new and next in wellness, including with the trendiest classes. Am I right?

Seeing this trend, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown realized the days of spas only offering boring fitness classes, facials, massages and standard beauty treatments are gone. The Spa, situated in the heart of downtown, instead offers guests a personalized workout experience with some of the city’s top trainers.

JW Marriott Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)

The weather is getting warmer, which means it’s the perfect time to add Chicago to your travel wish list. You’ll want to balance all of your deep-dish pizza indulgences at The JW Marriott Chicago, which has a fitness facility unlike most city-center hotels.

Why, might you ask? Well, first and foremost, the resort welcomes you with its own Fit Squad — a team of elite Chicago trainers led by Jason Raynor, one of 50 Nike Master Trainers in the world.

Intimidating, much? That’s not all. The 20,000 sq. ft. spa and fitness center includes a massive swimming pool, all of the cardio and strength training equipment to your heart’s desire and best in class fitness classes.

Red Mountain Resort (St. George, Utah)

Designed to combine medical expertise with balanced and holistic approaches to wellness, Red Mountain Resort offers state of the art facilities and services when it comes to benefiting your overall well-being. What better way to take care of you first than in the beautiful background of the Utah mountains?

The resort is serious when they say they cater to every traveler, offering packages such as the Essential Retreat, which offers state of the art comprehensive health evaluation (including genomics testing, with the health care professionals at Intermountain Healthcare Live Well Center in St. George, Utah), or the Sacred Sisterhood Retreat, which inspires guests to discover a greater self-awareness and how best to achieve happiness well beyond their stay with daily acts of self-care.

WhyHotel (Various locations)

Why Why? That’s a great question. An alternative to the “traditional” hotel experience, sometimes the amenities of seemingly being at home will keep you on your workout grind.

The hotels operate in brand new, luxury apartment buildings, turning their unused units into hotel rooms during their lease-up phase. Giving you the best of both worlds, WhyHotel works with local vendors to stock the lobby with healthy, locally sourced snacks and drinks, which are free to guests. Guests also have access to the gym and wellness areas in the pop-up, making it seem like a home away from home extension.

Lenox Canyon Ranch (Lenox, Massachusetts)

Now in its 40th year, Canyon Ranch continues to be a staple in the wellness community. The property — offered in Tucson, Lenox and Las Vegas, is dedicated to catering to guests at various levels of their fitness journey (after filling out a health and fitness assessment before you arrive).

This ensures every individual that steps foot on the property gets a personalized experience. Offering a range of over 40 classes daily, and a devoted health food menu, Canyon Ranch is where guests come when they want to make a significant life change (and don’t know where to start), or just want to jumpstart back into their wellness practices (after falling off the wagon).

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach (Honolulu, Hawaii)

You’ll never know rejuvenation until you’ve experienced the healing traditions that Hawaii has to offer. A bucket list destination to many, you’ll be impressed at how Waikiki Beach Ritz-Carlton Residences incorporates traditional fitness and spa style offerings at its spa.

Want a treatment infused with minerals from the Oahu rainforest or be pampered to stone from Hawaiian volcanoes? Check, check. Needless to say, at the price point, you’re sure to get more bang for your buck here.

The resort fitness center, which was also curated by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, has the makings of a fitness lover’s dream.

The Cove Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas)

They say everything is better in the Bahamas — and they weren’t lying. To that point, The Cove at Atlantis takes its health and wellness very seriously. The resort’s Mandara Spa is a best-in-class wellness retreat that incorporates Balinese healing and elements of the island, along with a collection of unparalleled dining options featuring health inspired and fresh seafood offerings.

Not to mention, you’ll have the opportunity to workout with the island’s top trainers — Bahamian style. Relax, relate and release in one of the resort’s warm and color plunge pools, or in one of the steam/sauna rooms.

The Buccaneer (St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands)

It’s easy to get distracted from your fitness goals… when you have the beautiful backdrop of St. Croix situated in the background. Thankfully, at The Buccaneer, you can do it all.

The resort, which offers a host of wellness activities for you to enjoy, makes plenty of use of its 340 acres to cater to your wellness traveler within. Taking advantage of the natural beauty of the island and the Caribbean Sea, you’ll be in for an island treat, with offerings such as tennis lessons, yoga class, meditation and golf.

Hideaway Spa’s award-winning treatments also offer acupuncture or a chiropractic adjustment for those looking to get a bit deeper into solutions to heal their body.

Viceroy Los Cabos (San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico)

Once you step foot on the Viceroy Los Cabos property, you’ll immediately be “wowed.” Located in San Jose del Cabo facing the Sea of Cortez, the resort is bringing a new brand of health and wellness to Los Cabos.

Helmed by celebrity fitness guru Harley Pasternak, the resort’s fitness center features state of the art equipment and programming that will almost have you forget that you’re on vacation — almost.

Just a year old, the property is encompassed by surrounded by Infinity edge beach pools — great for Instagram photo ops — and offer outdoor workouts led by the hotel’s “Head of Vibe” (yes, that’s a real thing).

Casa Ventanas (Cayo Espanto, Belize)

Even when you’re on a secluded island getaway, you’ll still want to live your best, healthiest life. Casa Ventanas at Cayo Espanto, a private island resort located three miles off the coast of Belize, aims to please.

In addition to luxurious, private, over the water villas, Casa Ventanas is inclusive of every imaginable comfort, custom-crafted furnishings, private dock and amenities — especially when it comes to adventure.

Because Belize is known for having the world’s second largest barrier reef system, water activities are plentiful and offered through the instruction of private guides or as a part of a larger group.

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan (Bali, Indonesia)

Bali and wellness go hand in hand, so much so, that people from around the world flock to the destination on their journey of healing, holistic wellness and spiritual well-being.

Lush greenery, organic fruits and vegetables, guided meditations and adventure are all part of the reasons that people travel across the globe to experience it firsthand, and the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan takes it up a notch.

Guests are able to experience wellness like a local (with a touch of luxury), with activities such as river rafting, field cycling tours and even a Day in the Life of a Balinese farmer experience.

Incorporating the rituals and practices of energy healing, each of the resort’s programs are created with the purpose of restoring balance and harmony to the spirit, developing an inner peace and getting in touch with your inner self.

Travel doesn’t have to seem as burdening with these unique wellness programs catering to all of your mind, body and soul needs.

