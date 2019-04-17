202
Suit claims ‘pathogen soup’ let amoeba thrive at Texas park

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 8:44 am 04/17/2019 08:44am
WACO, Texas (AP) — The mother of a New Jersey man who died of a rare “brain-eating amoeba” after visiting a Texas surf resort has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the water park.

Health officials say testing found evidence of the rare but deadly amoeba at one of the four attractions at the BSR Cable Park and Surf Resort in Waco. Fabrizio Stabile was 29 when he died on Sept. 21 from an infection, which can happen when contaminated water enters the body through the nose.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Rita Stabile’s lawsuit seeks more than $1 million. The lawsuit was filed last week. It alleges the park’s blue-green dyed waters “masked a pathogen soup” that allowed the amoeba to thrive.

The park says it’s since installed a new water filtration system.

