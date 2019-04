By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.”

The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.

Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance.

Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer.

