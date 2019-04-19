202
Popular national park hub to start charging for parking

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 11:11 am 04/19/2019 11:11am
FILE-In this July 31, 2018 file photo, a crowd of early-risers gather near the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park to be among the first in the continental United States to see the sunrise, near Bar Harbor, Maine. The town of Bar Harbor plans to begin charging to park next month. The move comes amid ever-increasing seasonal traffic to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, which set a visitation record in 2018.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A popular hub for visitors to Acadia National Park is going to start charging for parking.

Bar Harbor, Maine, has set time limits on parking in much of the downtown village for many years, but it plans to begin charging to park next month.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the new summer parking rules will eliminate all-day free, parking on downtown side streets.

The town will make seasonal parking permits available to local residents, property owners, employees and others. The rest will pay at sidewalk meters or parking lot kiosks.

The move comes amid ever-increasing seasonal traffic to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, which set a visitation record in 2018.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

