202
Home » Life & Style » Paul Simon to donate…

Paul Simon to donate festival proceeds to environmental orgs

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 11:24 am 04/23/2019 11:24am
Share
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2018 file photo shows singer-songwriter Paul Simon performing in Flushing Meadows Corona Park during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour in New York. Simon is donating all net proceeds from his 2019 Outside Lands Festival performance to two environmental organizations. The icon announced Tuesday that his Aug. 11 performance will benefit the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest. The Outside Lands Festival will take place Aug. 9-11 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Simon is donating all net proceeds from his 2019 Outside Lands Festival performance to two environmental organizations.

Simon announced Tuesday that his Aug. 11 performance will benefit the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest.

The Outside Lands Festival will take place Aug. 9-11 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Other performers will include Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Wayne, Blink-182 and Ella Mai.

Simon retired from touring last year but plans to perform occasionally at benefit concerts.

The 77-year-old says he’s “pleased to be playing in San Francisco with its well-deserved reputation for being in the forefront of environmental issues.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!