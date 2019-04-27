202
Katy Perry, Leon Bridges headline Jazz Fest Saturday

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 8:39 am 04/27/2019 08:39am
Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, April 26, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Katy Perry and Leon Bridges are among the top names headlining the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Perry, who’s known for her over-the-top costumes and pop music, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday.

Soul singer Leon Bridges closes out the Gentilly Stage.

The third day of the festival also features a wide variety of Louisiana artists. Singer Irma Thomas is a frequent performer on the larger stages, but Saturday she’s also ducking into the kids tent for a special performance with Johnette Downing and Scott Billington.

The festival is also marking its 50th anniversary by highlighting the region’s musical greats.

A special performance at the blues tent Sunday celebrates the “New Orleans Piano Professors” such as Professor Longhair and Fats Domino.

