Fleetwood Mac cancels Jazz Fest, other dates due to illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Illness is forcing Fleetwood Mac to cancel a number of appearances, including at the Jazz Fest, where the band had been scheduled as a last-minute replacement for the Rolling Stones.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival tweeted Monday that Fleetwood Mac is postponing four upcoming North American tour dates and can’t make its May 2 Jazz Fest performance because Stevie Nicks is ill.

Festival organizers announced last week that Fleetwood Mac would replace the Stones, which is postponing its No Filter Tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. That tour was scheduled for April 20.

Jazz Fest organizers are asking people to stay tuned for who will perform May 2.

