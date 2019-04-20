Eaglet welcomed as new addition at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood has welcomed a fluffy addition to the amusement park — an eaglet. Media outlets report the eaglet hatched Wednesday. The eaglet is part of the park’s Eagle…

Media outlets report the eaglet hatched Wednesday.

The eaglet is part of the park’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary.

The park has a live cam labeled “Grant & Glenda” featuring the eaglet.

Grant and Glenda are one of two eagle couples at the park who nest together.

Dollywood’s website says the birds at the park are taken care of by the American Eagle Foundation, a group that can possess birds for “education, exhibition, rehabilitation and breeding” under permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

