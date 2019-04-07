202
Home » Life & Style » Court OKs dismantling accessibility…

Court OKs dismantling accessibility system on Venice bridge

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 5:49 pm 04/07/2019 05:49pm
Share
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 14, 2019, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro speaks to foreign media about the pressures the city is facing from tourism and rising seas, during a media conference in Rome, Italy. Brugnaro was notified on Saturday April 6, 2019, that Italy's Court of Audit has authorized the city of Venice to dismantle a cable car system built on the Calatrava bridge, which cost about two million euros and has been barely used in the past six years. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, FILE)

ROME (AP) — An Italian court has authorized the city of Venice to remove tracks and cars that were added to a Grand Canal bridge to make it more accessible for people with disabilities but hardly been used due to system flaws.

The mobility system was added to the Ponte della Constituzione (Constitution Bridge) at a cost of about 2 million euros (about $2.3 million) and hasn’t worked well since it started running in 2013.

Visitors complained it was slow and the cars were unbearably hot during the summer.

A glitch trapped two Americans inside a car in May 2015.

The Court of Audit cited ongoing infrastructure costs in its decision sanctioning the system’s removal. It notified Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro on Saturday.

Designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the bridge links Piazzale Roma to the Santa Lucia rail station.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!