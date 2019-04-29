JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A baby kangaroo has died after escaping from a truck while visiting a central Arkansas military base for a family event. Cockrill’s Country Critters Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides said…

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A baby kangaroo has died after escaping from a truck while visiting a central Arkansas military base for a family event.

Cockrill’s Country Critters Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides said in a social media post that volunteers had searched for Hoppy since he escaped a cloth pouch and jumped from the truck’s window Saturday at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from Little Rock.

Petting zoo owner Jan Cockrill-Griffin says Hoppy was spotted Sunday and found dead Monday. She says she suspects Hoppy was attacked by another animal because he had puncture wounds on his face.

The 19th Force Support Squadron says Hoppy was a 9-month-old red kangaroo and was at the base for its Family Fest.

Cockrill-Griffin says the kangaroo was named by a girl who was diagnosed with cancer and has since died.

