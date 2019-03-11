202
Woodstock ’69 artifacts headed to museum 50 years later

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 6:07 am 03/11/2019 06:07am
BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A bass guitar and handwritten song lyrics will be among the artifacts related to the original Woodstock concert heading to a museum for display.

The museum at the site of the concert in upstate New York says it will open for the 2019 season on March 30 with an exhibit marking the concert’s 50th anniversary.

The Museum at Bethel Woods says the exhibit will include instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography. Highlights include a bass guitar and a tunic from Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane and handwritten lyrics for “Goin’ Up the Country” by Alan Wilson of Canned Heat.

The famous three-day concert kicked off Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.

