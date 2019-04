The Latest: All-stars close out Rock Hall with performance

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (all times local): ___ 12:20 a.m. The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concluded with a surprise…

12:20 a.m.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concluded with a surprise all-star performance of a song written and produced by the late icon David Bowie.

Def Leppard, Ian Hunter, Queen’s Brian May, Steve Van Zandt, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and the Zombies’ Rod Argent joined forces to sing Bowie’s “All the Young Dudes” at the Barclays Center.

They jammed together onstage as the audience in Brooklyn sang along at the event that ended early Saturday morning.

“All the Young Dudes” was originally recorded and released as a single by Mott the Hoople (Hunter was the band’s lead singer).

11:59 p.m.

Def Leppard closed out its 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction moment with a rocking performance, but before that Joe Elliott gave a rousing speech that ranged from touching to funny.

He began by thanking the band members’ parents, saying without their help it would be a lot “tougher to be standing on this stage tonight.”

The speech took an emotional turn when Elliott spoke about Rick Allen losing his left arm in a car crash in 1984. Allen had tears in his eyes and earned a standing ovation from the audience. He then embraced Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell onstage.

Elliott said: “He survived it, and came out the other side stronger.”

Steve Clark, who died from alcohol poisoning in 1991, and Pete Willis, who was fired from the band in 1982, were also inducted as members of Def Leppard. Campbell announced in 2013 that he was battling cancer.

Elliott added: “If alcoholism, car crashes and cancer couldn’t kill us, the ’90s had no (expletive) chance.”

11:25 p.m.

The Zombies were first eligible for induction into the Rock Hall about 30 years ago.

They didn’t make it then, and were passed over again in 2017 and 2018. With their fourth nod, the band is finally part of rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

Lead singer Rod Argent said: “To have finally passed the winning post this time — fantastic.”

The Friday night induction at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn had special meaning — the band said their first gig was in Brooklyn in 1964.

Argent was joined onstage with Hugh Grundy, Chris White and Colin Blunstone. Paul Atkinson, who died in 2004, was also inducted.

10:55 p.m.

Janet Jackson said watching her brothers, the Jackson 5, get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 was a proud moment.

She added that “never in a million years” did she expect to follow in their footsteps, then said with a smile: “Tonight, your baby sister has made it.”

Jackson said she was “determined to make it” on her own after seeing her brothers find success in music. She said: “I wanted to stand on my own two feet.”

She started her speech saying that her dream wasn’t to become a singer, but to become a lawyer. She added that her late father Joe helped her see that music was her passion.

“I want to begin by thanking my incredibly strong family, my wonderful mother and father as well as my sisters and my brothers,” she said.

When thanking the choreographers she’s worked with over the years, Jackson said she never thought she was a good dancer, which made the audience laugh.

Jackson was touching when she thanked her 2-year-old son onstage, saying: “You are my life and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love,” she said.

She closed her speech with a message to the Rock Hall organization: “In 2020, induct more women!”

Of the seven inductees in the 2019 class, Jackson and Stevie Nicks were the only women.

10:25 p.m.

As Janelle Monae entered the stage to induct Janet Jackson, she took in a deep breath before she honored one of her personal heroes.

“I’m here tonight to induct the legendary queen of Black Girl Magic into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Monae said.

Monae said watching Jackson on her TV was refreshing because she saw someone “who looked like me.” She went on to call Jackson “our fearless leader,” ”a bold visionary,” ”a rule breaker,” ”a risk taker” and “a boundless visual artist.”

Monae said a Jackson photo was the screen saver on her cellphone for several years and she even wore an outfit like Jackson’s all-black ensemble from “Rhythm Nation” at the induction ceremony.

Monae said Jackson “gave me the confidence to embrace all of me” while she worked on her personal and revealing album, “Dirty Computer.”

10 p.m.

The Cure’s Robert Smith’s kept his Rock and Roll Hall of fame induction speech short, and wished that it could have even bit a bit shorter.

“Where is my wrap it up sign, I need my wrap it up sign!” he joked on stage.

Smith was joined by past and present bandmates, alluding to the group’s revolving door of band members by noting they helped “for better or for worse.”

He closed his speech in tribute to the people they want to thank the most — the fans.

“I’d like to thank all the fans, everyone’s who bought a record…,” Smith said before a fan loudly yelled to the band at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“We love you, too,” Smith said with a smile on his face.

Smith said he wanted to use the rest of his time onstage to play some music. The post-punk innovators went on to perform a number of songs, including “Lovesong,” which Adele famously covered on her best-selling “21” album.

Trent Reznor inducted the Cure, who were last nominated for the Rock Hall in 2012. The band made it into the Hall with their second-ever nomination.

9:35 p.m.

Roxy Music, one of the five English acts to make up the Rock and Roll of Fame’s 2019 class, treated the audience with a mini concert after their induction.

The band performed five songs at the event, playing the songs “In Every Dream Home a Heartache,” ”Out of the Blue,” ”Love is the Drug,” ”More Than This,” ”Avalon” and “Editions of You.”

Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy Mackay and Eddie Jobson accepted the honor at the Barclays Center on Friday night. Brian Eno and Paul Thompson didn’t attend. Graham Simpson, who died in 2012, was also inducted.

Roxy Music were inducted by John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran.

Radiohead and Janet Jackson were two of the inductees who didn’t plan to perform at the ceremony.

8:45 p.m.

Stevie Nicks isn’t the best at boy band trivia: The icon confused ‘NSync with One Direction at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

One Direction’s Harry Styles inducted Nicks on Friday night, and when she was asked about him backstage, she said: “When he decided to make a solo record from ‘NSync…”

Members of the press corrected Nicks as others playfully laughed and she smiled.

Nicks says she admired Styles because of the old-school rock sound he took on when he released his first solo album in 2017, in contrast to the pop music his band made. Nicks added that Styles “toured that record right into the ground.”

“He should have been born in 1948, too,” the 70-year-old rocker said.

Nicks and Styles performed her hit with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” at the Barclays Center before she was officially inducted for a second time.

8:35 p.m.

The entire band didn’t make it to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but the two members or Radiohead who did were emotional when they accepted the honor Friday night.

There was some doubt whether anyone from the band would even show up given their past ambivalence about the Rock Hall. But Philip Selway called the moment a proud one for the band and said he didn’t take the induction for granted.

Ed O’Brien said he wished the rest of his bandmates could be with him and thanked them for the magic they made over three decades.

He also thanked the fans and anyone who had ever been touched by their music.

Radiohead also includes Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Colin Greenwood.

8:02 p.m.

Stevie Nicks is encouraging women in groups or bands to break away to record solo music — so they have a chance at being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Nicks became the first woman to be inducted into the Hall for a second time at the organization’s 2019 ceremony Friday night. She was originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

She told female musicians in groups they shouldn’t break up their bands, but to break away “just to do an album.”

Nicks says she knows female musicians will achieve the Rock Hall feat she accomplished because she’s “going to give you all the directions.”

She says, “What I am doing is opening up the door for other women.”

7:40 p.m.

Stevie Nicks, the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, kicked off the 2019 ceremony with a superb performance of her 1983 solo hit, “Stand Back.”

Nicks was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac. After the performance she said she was wearing “the original ‘Stand Back’ cape.”

“Not one thread’s out of place,” she said.

Nicks was joined by Don Henley onstage for “Leather and Lace,” while former One Direction member Harry Styles — who inducted Nicks on Friday night — strummed his guitar as they both sang “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

“So tonight, standing in for Tom Petty is Mr. Harry Styles,” Nicks said.

She closed her performance with “Edge of Seventeen.”

4:15 p.m.

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and a quintet of British bands are being honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The rock bands — Def Leppard, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies — represent a variety of styles and eras.

Jackson will join her brother Michael and the rest of the Jackson 5 as rock hall members. Singer Janelle Monae is lined to induct Jackson, whose hits include “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” ”All For You” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but she joins a more exclusive club of double inductees in being saluted for solo work like “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back.”

