Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 5:23 pm 02/19/2019 05:23pm
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

