Hiker who got stuck in quicksand at Utah park rescued

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 1:09 pm 02/18/2019 01:09pm
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have rescued a hiker who got stranded in a creek during winter weather at Zion National Park in Utah after his leg got stuck in quicksand.

Zion National Park says the 34-year-old man from Arizona and his companion were unable to free him after his leg got buried knee-deep in quicksand on Saturday afternoon.

The man’s friend left him with gear to keep warm and went looking for help.

She called 911 about three hours later once she reached an area with cell service.

The stranded man and his companion suffered from hypothermia.

Late in the night, rescuers worked for two hours to free the hiker.

They had to spend the night with the hiker as four additional inches of snow fell overnight.

Winter storms had decreased visibility Sunday morning.

Eventually, a helicopter was used to take the hiker out of the area.

He was brought to a hospital.

