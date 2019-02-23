Cartoon museum acquires dozens of original Archie comics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The world’s largest cartoon museum has announced the acquisition of dozens of complete original Archie Comics stories. The work by the late artist Dan DeCarlo includes stories from Betty and Me,…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The world’s largest cartoon museum has announced the acquisition of dozens of complete original Archie Comics stories.

The work by the late artist Dan DeCarlo includes stories from Betty and Me, Betty & Veronica, Veronica, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, Cheryl Blossom and Jughead.

Jenny Robb is head curator at Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. She says the characters are an important part of popular culture history and continue to resonate with audiences today.

The museum says most of the stories were printed in the 1980s and early 1990s, with some drawn by DeCarlo’s twin sons Dan and James.

Before his work on Archie stories, Dan DeCarlo freelanced for several companies including Humorama magazines and worked on several comic books with Stan Lee.

