Yellowstone visitor centers will reopen Sunday post-shutdown

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say visitor centers will reopen by Sunday afternoon as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ends.

Park officials said in a statement Saturday that entrance fees also will be charged starting Sunday.

Officials said the majority of staff will return on Monday and begin work on a backlog of permit requests including those seeking to do research inside the park. Park officials also expect to resume issuing permits for snowmobile access.

Visitors are asked to be patient as park staff clear snow and perform other safety checks.

Some services including trash collection, bathroom cleaning and snow removal at overlooks along the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone continued during the shutdown.

Fees paid by previous park visitors for entry, camping and parking paid for that work.

