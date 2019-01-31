202
Home » Life & Style » Bryce Dallas Howard roasted…

Bryce Dallas Howard roasted by Harvard theater troupe

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 5:26 pm 01/31/2019 05:26pm
Share
FILE -- In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo actor Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Howard, an actor, producer and director, has been named 2019 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals student group. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Dallas Howard has been roasted by a venerable Harvard theater troupe as it unveiled its first performance with female cast members.

The “Jurassic World” star was honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Cast members gently mocked the 37-year-old for her past roles in the Terminator and Twilight franchises and for her famous father, director Ron Howard.

After receiving the troupe’s coveted pudding pot, Howard told reporters she was grateful to be a part of the historic performance. She added: “It’s about time.”

The troupe announced last year it would cast women in performances, reversing a policy that students have protested in recent years.

Earlier, Howard rode through Harvard Square in the back of a convertible as extravagantly costumed troupe members sauntered alongside.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500