Washington river crossing scuttled, but shore events planned

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — High water levels have forced cancellation of the river crossing for the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring 1776 crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day, but organizers said events were still going on at shoreline parks in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Officials at the Washington Crossing Historic Park on the Pennsylvania side of the river encouraged people to come to ceremonies and speeches Tuesday. On the New Jersey side of the river, a history narration along the riverbank was on offer as well as staff in period clothing providing public interpretation.

Last year, high winds prompted cancellation of the event.

In 1776, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles to engage Hessian mercenaries in Trenton.

