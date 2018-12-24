Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

Model Heidi Klum went public in May about her relationship with musician Tom Kaulitz.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supermodel Heidi Klum is engaged to her musician boyfriend.

The 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday.

She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring and writing, “I SAID YES.”

She went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.

Klum, a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has three children from her marriage to Seal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.