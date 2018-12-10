202.5
Home » Life & Style » Glenn Beck gives $50K…

Glenn Beck gives $50K to Lincoln artifacts debt

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 9:51 am 12/10/2018 09:51am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, radio host Glenn Beck speaks during a Tea Party rally against the Iran deal on the West Lawn of the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Media personality and political commentator Glenn Beck is pitching in to keep a trove of artifacts related to Abraham Lincoln in the 16th president’s hometown.

Beck’s charity, Mercury One, has donated $50,000 toward a $9.2 million debt owed for a collection of 1,400 artifacts purchased a decade ago for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Beck says: “Lincoln’s mission didn’t end in the 1860s. His words challenge us yet today.”

The museum’s fundraising foundation took out a $23 million loan in 2007 to obtain the collection. The collection includes valuable personal effects of Lincoln’s and a stovepipe hat whose link to Lincoln has been questioned.

Museum director Alan Lowe thanked Beck for his gift and for urging listeners of his popular radio talk show to help.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500