Local officials approve funding for Pulse museum in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Up to $10 million in local hotel tax revenue can be used to help build a museum to the 49 victims of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida. Orange…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Up to $10 million in local hotel tax revenue can be used to help build a museum to the 49 victims of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida.

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday approved payments over three years to a foundation dedicated to building a museum commemorating the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The money will be used to buy land and create designs for the museum.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs says the museum will be “sacred space” that teaches visitors about the dangers of intolerance and discrimination. Officials with the onePulse Foundation say they will start developing a design for the museum and memorial in the coming months.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.