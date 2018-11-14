202.5
Funeral set for victim of Southern California mass shooting

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 3:20 pm 11/14/2018 03:20pm
Jason Coffman, right, talks to the media about his son, Cody Coffman, who died in the shooting, and holds onto his father-in-law, Mike Johnston, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Funerals are being planned for victims of last week’s mass shooting in a Southern California bar.

A service is scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday for 22-year-old Cody Gifford-Coffman at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo.

He and 11 others were slain Nov. 7 when a gunman attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during a country music dance night that drew area college students and other young people.

A memorial service will be held Thursday for Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was fatally shot when responded to the bar and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who ultimately killed himself.

The 29-year veteran of the force will be mourned at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village and interred nearby at Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.

