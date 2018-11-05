202
Deputies: Woman claims she was handed baby at Disney resort

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 9:49 am 11/05/2018 09:49am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a woman walked into a Walt Disney World resort claiming a stranger had given her a newborn baby.

Authorities later realized that the woman was actually the newborn’s mother.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Williamson said in an email that investigators located the woman on Sunday evening and took her to a facility for treatment and evaluation. The baby was reported to be in good health at a local hospital.

Officials say the woman walked into the Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby around 2 a.m. Sunday. Reedy Creek Fire Rescue took the baby to nearby Celebration Hospital.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

