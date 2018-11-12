Blue Eyes special: Frank, Barbara Sinatra auction upcoming

202.5
By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 8:16 am 11/12/2018 08:16am
Sotheby's on Monday unveiled the contents of Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra, which will go on the block in a series of auctions in New York in December. Sotheby's says the items were gathered over the couple's 22-year marriage and portray their public and private lives.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 200 items belonging to Frank and Barbara Sinatra ranging from movie scripts to jewelry are going up for auction.

Barbara Sinatra’s 20-plus-carat diamond engagement ring, which Frank Sinatra presented to her in a glass of champagne, is among the jewelry up for bid.

Copies of scripts include “From Here to Eternity,” for which Sinatra won an Academy Award, and “Ocean’s 11.”

Paintings, signed letters and personal accessories also are available.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

