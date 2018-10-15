Skydiver killed when parachute fails to deploy

LODI, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a skydiver is dead after her parachute failed to deploy over California’s Central Valley. The Federal Aviation Administration tells KCRA-TV the woman was using her own equipment when the…

LODI, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a skydiver is dead after her parachute failed to deploy over California’s Central Valley.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells KCRA-TV the woman was using her own equipment when the jump took place from Skydive Lodi Parachute Center on Sunday.

The FAA will try to determine whether the parachute was properly packed.

___

Information from: KCRA-TV.

