202
Home » Life & Style » Mega Millions players have…

Mega Millions players have chance at US’s 9th largest prize

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:27 pm 10/10/2018 12:27pm
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a chance at the nation’s ninth-largest jackpot when numbers are drawn for Friday’s Mega Millions game.

The estimated $548 million prize would be the largest jackpot in more than nine months. Players who buy $2 tickets face extremely long odds, with a one in 302.5 million chance of matching all six numbers.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because no one has won the jackpot since July 24, when 11 co-workers from the San Francisco Bay Area joined an office pool and hit the winning numbers for a $543 million payoff.

The $548 million prize in Friday’s drawing refers to the annuity option, which is awarded in 30 payouts. A winner who opted for a cash payout would receive $309 million, minus taxes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500