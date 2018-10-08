202
Lil Wayne cuts show short after gunshot rumor causes panic

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 7:07 am 10/08/2018 07:07am
ATLANTA (AP) — Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumors of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.

Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.

WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.

Police say there’s no evidence any shots were fired.

Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

