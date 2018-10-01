Hunter injured after bear falls, dislodges rocks

202
By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 6:37 am 10/01/2018 06:37am
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A hunter sustained life-threatening injuries after a bear he shot tumbled down a slope, dislodging rocks.

Alaska State Police say 28-year-old William McCormick was struck by a rock and the bear. It’s not known how big the bear was.

McCormick was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Anchorage Saturday.

McCormick and his hunting partner, 19-year-old Zachary Tennyson, are Army soldiers stationed at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. McCormick is a specialist and Tennyson is a private first class. Tennyson was not injured.

