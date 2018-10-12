202
Home » Life & Style » Happy campers, and also…

Happy campers, and also lots of them, in Maine

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:52 pm 10/12/2018 03:52pm
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The numbers indicate that Maine’s campers are indeed happy.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands says a record number of visitors have camped in Maine State Parks this year. The agency says 255,553 campers have been recorded through September, breaking a 2016 record by more than 700.

The state says attendance records have been broken eight times since 2010. Total state park attendance for the year is also 11 percent higher through September than the same period in 2017.

The state attributes the uptick in state park use to good weather, beefed up publicity and Maine’s “fee holiday” for residents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500