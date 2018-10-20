Enthusiasts re-enact bloody 19th-century Battle of Leipzig

202
By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 12:42 pm 10/20/2018 12:42pm
Troops fight during the reconstruction of the Battle of the Nations at the 205th anniversary near Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The Battle of Leipzig or Battle of the Nations, on 16–19 October 1813, was fought by the coalition armies of Russia, Prussia, Austria and Sweden against the French army of Napoleon. The battle decided that Napoleon had to retreat to France, the beginning of his downfall. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of history buffs have re-enacted the 19th-century Battle of Leipzig, which saw the defeat of Napoleon I’s army by combined forces from Prussia, Austria, Russia and Sweden.

Enthusiasts from across Europe, dressed in period costumes, fired muskets and cannons at each other Saturday as spectators looked on near Germany’s eastern city of Leipzig.

The Battle of Leipzig took place from Oct. 16-19, 1813. It pitted hundreds of thousands of soldiers against each other and is considered one of the bloodiest battles in European history.

