202
Home » Life & Style » Cajun Navy replaces S…

Cajun Navy replaces S Carolina Boy Scout troop’s stolen gear

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 6:11 am 10/17/2018 06:11am
Share

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Boy Scout troop discovered its trailer holding thousands of dollars’ worth of camping gear was stolen, and the Louisiana Cajun Navy stepped in to help.

WLTX-TV reports an assistant scout master with Gilbert Troop 60, Rocky Sharpe, says it was devastating to learn the trailer was stolen over the weekend. A Facebook video posted Tuesday by the Cajun Navy says “God has put us in a position to rectify this situation.”

The video says the Cajun Navy met up with the troop that night to provide items including camping gear, camping stoves, propane tanks, bug spray, food, drinks and American flags.

___

Information from: WLTX-TV, http://www.wltx.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500