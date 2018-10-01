202
Bruce Springsteen makes surprise festival appearance

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 9:43 am 10/01/2018 09:43am
FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “The Boss” took a break from “Springsteen on Broadway” and performed with the band Social Distortion at the inaugural Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 30. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has appeared for a surprise performance at a New Jersey festival.

“The Boss” took a break from “Springsteen on Broadway” and performed with the band Social Distortion at the inaugural Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park Sunday.

He played three songs, “Bad Luck,” ”Misery Loves Company” and “Ring of Fire,” in front of several thousand festival attendees.

The festival was founded by Danny Clinch, a New Jersey native who has photographed Springsteen, and event promoter Tim Donnelly.

More than 20 bands took the stage over the weekend, including Jack Johnson, Blondie and the Original Wailers. The festival also included an art gallery showing and surfing sessions.

About 45,000 people attended the event.

