202
Home » Life & Style » Baby rhino bites tip…

Baby rhino bites tip of man’s finger during zoo tour

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 4:25 pm 10/02/2018 04:25pm
Share
Kendi, a young eastern black rhinoceros, is pictured at the Cincinnati Zoo in this August 2017 photo. Zoo officials said the 1-year-old baby rhinoceros bit the tip of a man's finger Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, during a behind-the-scenes tour. (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials at an Ohio zoo say a 1-year-old baby rhinoceros has bitten the tip of a man’s finger during a behind-the-scenes tour at the facility.

Cincinnati Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the eastern black Rhino named Kendi nipped the man’s right index finger during a visit to the zoo Tuesday. Curley says the man was treated for the minor injury. The zoo didn’t release any additional information.

Kendi was born at the zoo in July 2017. Zoo officials have said his name means “the loved one” in Swahili.

Eastern black rhinos are native to eastern and central Africa. The species is considered critically endangered due to poaching and habitat loss.

Wildlife officials have said fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500