202
Home » Life & Style » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 3:30 am 10/20/2018 03:30am
Share

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.…

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes followers of John the Baptist in Iraq; Honduran migrants climbing a fence in Guatemala en route to Mexico; and triathlon swimmers in Hawaii.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 13-19, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 21-27
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Oct. 21
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
John McCain’s life and career