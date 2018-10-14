Abrams makes historic appearance at Atlanta LGBT parade

202
By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 7:33 pm 10/14/2018 07:33pm
FILE- In this May 22, 2018, file photo Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams waves in Atlanta. Abrams is trying to reach voters who don’t usually vote in midterm elections in the hopes to drive up turnout in her race against Republican Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has become the first major-party nominee for the Georgia governorship to participate in the Atlanta Pride Parade, one of the largest LGBT parades in the Southeast.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Democrat rode atop a white Jeep on Sunday afternoon during the annual celebration as supporters chanted her name.

Abrams, who is seeking to become the first black woman elected a U.S. governor, says she would oppose so-called “religious liberty” bills that critics say would let businesses deny service to LGBT people.

Abrams’ opponent, Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, says he supports a state law that mirrors a 1993 federal measure signed by President Bill Clinton that Kemp insisted “doesn’t discriminate.”

Prior to the Democratic primary, Abrams and her Democrat opponent Stacey Evans both took part in last year’s parade.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

500