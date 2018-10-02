202
Home » Life & Style » 2 Kansas water park…

2 Kansas water park workers acquitted of lying during investigation into death of 10-year-old boy killed on waterslide

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 2:29 pm 10/18/2018 02:29pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — 2 Kansas water park workers acquitted of lying during investigation into death of 10-year-old boy killed on waterslide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500