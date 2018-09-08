202
Home » Life & Style » Miss America hopefuls show…

Miss America hopefuls show their shoes in Boardwalk parade

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 5:36 pm 09/08/2018 05:36pm
Share

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The 51 young women hoping to become the next Miss America have shown off their fancy footwear in a parade that is a longstanding tradition in the pageant.

The “Show Us Your Shoes” parade was held Saturday along the Boardwalk, where the next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in a nationally televised broadcast on ABC.

The parade is held the day before the Miss America finale, and features state-specific decorations adorning the contestants’ shoes.

The tradition started decades ago with spectators yelling at the contestants who were riding in cars to show their shoes to the crowd, noticing that some were wearing casual footwear or no shoes at all.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500