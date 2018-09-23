202
Get out the needle: Tattoo artists show off their skills

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 5:41 am 09/23/2018 05:41am
A tattoo artist tattooes a visitor at the fourth edition of the Montreux Tattoo Convention in Montreux, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Over 150 tattoo artists from 22 couttries gather for 3 days in Montreux. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Tattoo fans around the world may be wondering just where their favorite artists are.

Wonder no longer: Tattoo experts from 22 countries are showing off their skills at a convention in the Swiss lakeside city of Montreux.

The Montreux Tattoo Convention, which opened on Friday and ends Sunday, features some 160 artists along with concerts and competitions.

It’s the fourth edition of the gathering.

