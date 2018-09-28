202
Home » Life & Style » Check the couch: Governor's…

Check the couch: Governor’s wedding ring back after decades

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 5:12 pm 09/28/2018 05:12pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor has his original wedding ring back on his finger nearly three decades after he lost it.

Clay Chandler, a spokesman for Gov. Phil Bryant, says Jeff Maher called the governor’s office in recent days to report he had found a gold wedding band inside a couch that he claimed from a roadside outside the house of a cousin of first lady Deborah Bryant.

The ring had the initials of Phil and Deborah Bryant and their wedding date — Dec. 31, 1976.

The Bryants gave the cousin the couch in 1989. Chandler says the Republican governor doesn’t know when he lost the ring, but thinks it was sometime in 1989.

Bryant met Maher Friday in Copiah County, posting pictures to social media thanking him and wearing the ring.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Fashion News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500