California agency cites Disneyland over Legionnaires’ cases

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 4:10 pm 09/06/2018 04:10pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California agency has fined Disneyland, saying the theme park failed to properly maintain cooling equipment, leading three employees to acquire Legionnaire’s disease.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday that the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued more than $33,000 in fines in March.

Two of the three theme park workers were hospitalized last year. More than a dozen people caught the dangerous lung infection last fall in Orange County, and at least one died.

The disease is caused by bacteria that can grow in man-made water systems. People can develop pneumonia after breathing in contaminated vapor.

Disneyland has appealed and objected to the allegation that the park’s cooling equipment caused the illness. The park says the source of the outbreak was not scientifically determined.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

