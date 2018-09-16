202
Home » Life & Style » Activists urge Lithuania to…

Activists urge Lithuania to ban wild animals in circuses

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 10:17 am 09/16/2018 10:17am
Share
Protesters carry a symbolic coffin containing a toy bear, during a protest rally near Lithuania parliament in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Animal rights activists staged the demonstration in front of Lithuania’s parliament to demand a ban on using wild animals in circuses after the reported death of a 6-month-old bear cub. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Animal rights activists have staged a demonstration in front of Lithuania’s parliament to demand a ban on using wild animals in circuses after the reported death of a 6-month-old bear cub.

The demonstrators carried a tiny coffin during a symbolic funeral on Sunday for the cub. Lithuanian news media have reported the bear died in captivity at a local circus during the summer.

Several dozen participants brought teddy bears to the rally.

Activist Agne Klevinyte says Lithuania should stop the “exploitation” of bears, tigers and other animals in circus shows where “wild animals do not belong.”

More than 40 countries, including most European Union members, already outlaw the use of wild animals in circuses.

Lithuanian lawmakers are expected to vote on a ban later this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Entertainment News Government News Life & Style Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500