2nd elephant in 2 months born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 2:17 pm 09/29/2018 02:17pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has another big baby to take care of.

The park’s 28-year-old African elephant Umngani (OOM-gah-nee) gave birth to a 281-pound (127-kilogram) calf on Wednesday.

The unnamed female appears healthy and has been introduced to other elephants.

It was the second elephant birth in two months. A 277-pound (126-kilogram) male calf arrived on Aug. 12 and has been named Umzula-zuli.

The elephants can be seen on a Safari Park webcam .

